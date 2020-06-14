Anna Lubrano
LUBRANO - Anna (DeMarco), age 97, of Middle Island and Wantagh died Thursday, June 11, 2020. Anna was born March 15, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Lubrano. Loving mother of Yolanda (Eddie), Michael (late Elizabeth), Catherine (Dominick) and the late Louis (late Elaine). Loving Grandmother Michele, Christine, Robert, Mark, Stephanie, Laura, Michael, Mathew and the late Debbie. Also survived by 10 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Also known to the Birchwood at Spring Lake Community as the Piano Lady. Visiting hours will be Monday, June 15 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at McManus-Lorey Funeral Home, 2084 Horse Block Road, Medford, NY. Visitation is limited, please check with the funeral home for more information. A private burial will follow in Calverton National Cemetery. www.mcmanuslorey.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 14, 2020.
