Anna M. Cramer Notice
CRAMER - Anna M., 92, formerly of N. Merrick passed away peacefully of the Corona Virus on April 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Carol Garry (the late Arthur), Barbara O' Connor, William (Diane), Lynn (John) Neidecker and the late Richard. Cherished grandmother of Timothy, Micaela (Aaron), Andrew, Christine (Steve), Willie (Lyndsay), John (Gina), Bonnie (Ian) and the late Adam. Adoring great grandmother of 8. Dear sister of Clare Earle. Donations may be in her memory to: www.mariareginaresidence. org/giving/ boyd-caratozzolofuneral home.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020
