MURPHY - Anna M., May 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David A. Murphy. Mother of Jeanne M. Murphy-Stone, Susan Murphy & Anne Murphy. Grandmother of Katya, Daniel, Sonia, Bridget, David, Ailish, Aidan and Kabir. Sister of Robert Murphy, Suzanne Murphy, Noelle Bannon & Michael Murphy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter of Alcantara Roman Catholic Church, Port Washington, NY on Saturday, May 25th, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Anna's memory to the Dyslexia Foundation at www.dyslexiafoundation.org
Published in Newsday on May 21, 2019