WINCKELMANN - Anna M. (nee, Boeckel), 92, of Selden, passed away on August 4, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, John. Survived by her loving children Ann Marie Plate (Al), Marilyn Maryzek (Michael), John, Douglas (Fernando and Julio), Sheryl Jean Hill (the late Donald), and Deborah Ann Milano (John). Cherished grand-mother of ten and great-grandmother of twenty-one. Beloved sister of Margie Dallar. Funeral Services will be held at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 2326 Middle Country Road, Centereach, NY 11720 on Friday at 10am. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2020.