VIVERITO - Anna (Ann) Marie went on to eternal rest with our Lord in Heaven on April 26th, 2020. Ann married her teenage sweetheart Anthony (Babe) Viverito, who became her lifelong love. Ann and Babe were married for 60 years. They started a family together in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn where they lived for many years and eventually moved to the 5 Towns in Inwood, NY where they spent the rest of their lives. Ann was a homemaker for the first 50 years of her life and was a dedicated Mother to her five children. In 1989, as the wife of a Marine Veteran, Ann committed herself charitably to supporting other Veterans and their families through her Auxiliary membership with the American Legion, Floyd Bennett Post 1060 in Brooklyn. As her time with her Post went on, her Patriotism grew stronger as Ann became a full time Officer of the Auxiliary. Ann's own remarkable accomplishment as a self-taught computer programmer and web designer soon led her on an important path of life. She took on the task of creating her American Legion Post's website on her own. Less than a year later in 2002, Ann won awards for her Post's website design and functionality. Her design then became the web template for the entire American Legion on a National level. This particular accolade took shape and became Ann's next calling in life, where she then committed more than the next 15 years serving as the President of the Auxiliary in 2004 and 2005, and thereafter, serving as the Treasurer, the Chaplain, and the Webmaster of the Auxiliary at her American Legion Post until her official retirement from the organization in 2017 at the age of 84. Along the way, Ann received several Awards both locally from Kings County, as well as nationally with the American Legion. Ann's tireless efforts focused on supporting various Veterans organizations and charities through her Post that included Toys for Tots, and several NYC Children's hospitals. Ann also personally created the annual Award certificates for the NYPD for more than 10 years. Ann was known for her generosity and warm heart and was loved by all those who knew her. She was especially proud of her grandchildren, and never missed an opportunity to tell them how much she loved them. Ann is greeted into heaven by her husband, parents, sister Grace, brothers Anthony and Ben, and her first -born grandchild John Jr. She is survived by her sister Toni LaFerrera, her brother Philip Iorio, her children Joy (John) Barbarino, Joseph (Cindy) Viverito, Anthony (Nadine) Viverito, Kenneth (Shari) Viverito, and Christopher Viverito, her grandchildren Jill (Matthew) Irvin, Jodi Viverito, Randi (Todd) Lewis, Jackie (David) Reyes, Anthony (Kerri) Viverito, Kyle, Callie, Thomas, Roni, Samantha, and Sebastian Viverito, and her great-grandchildren Antonio, Michael, Matthew, Mia, Angeleena, Christopher, McKayla, and Matthew. Ann's kindness and love of family and friends will be missed forever. You will always be in our hearts and minds. May god bless you Momma, rest in eternal peace. Your loving family. In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti. AMEN. Due to current events, a private funeral will take place along with a memorial celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020