|
|
MULLANY - Anna, 93 of Seaford on November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Mullany. Cherished mother ofRobert Mullany (John Perza), Mary Ann Stiene ( Chuck ), Kevin Mullany, Kathleen Tschabrunn (Michael) and Patricia Chappey. Adoring grandmother of Katie Stiene, Charlie Stiene, Lauren Stiene, Taylor Tschabrunn, Michael Tschabrunn & Nicole Chappey. Family and friends may visit Friday 2:00-4:30 pm and 7:00-9:30 pm at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street, Babylon NY. A prayer service will be held at the Funeral Home Friday evening at 8:00 pm. Interment Friday 11:30 am at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale NY.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2019