Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Interment
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Farmingdale, NY
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
8:00 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Mullany
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mullany

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Mullany Notice
MULLANY - Anna, 93 of Seaford on November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Mullany. Cherished mother ofRobert Mullany (John Perza), Mary Ann Stiene ( Chuck ), Kevin Mullany, Kathleen Tschabrunn (Michael) and Patricia Chappey. Adoring grandmother of Katie Stiene, Charlie Stiene, Lauren Stiene, Taylor Tschabrunn, Michael Tschabrunn & Nicole Chappey. Family and friends may visit Friday 2:00-4:30 pm and 7:00-9:30 pm at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street, Babylon NY. A prayer service will be held at the Funeral Home Friday evening at 8:00 pm. Interment Friday 11:30 am at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale NY.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -