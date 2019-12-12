|
PAPPAS - Anna T. of Lawrence.Beloved wife of the late Arthur Pappas. Dearest mother of Kevin, Terry Pappas Mayo and the late Keith Pappas. Beloved grandmother to, Meghan Christopher (Serenna), Nicholas Mayo. Great-grandmother to Tristan. Leaving behind many nieces, nephews and friends. Long time resident of Rockaway. Visiting at the Meserole Five Towns Funeral Home, 143 Lord Ave, Inwood, Friday 2-4pm, 7-9pm. Funeral Mass St. Mary Star of the Sea, New Haven Ave, Far Rockaway Saturday 10:00am. Burial following at Greenfield Cemetery. meserolefivetownsfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 12, 2019