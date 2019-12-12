Home

The Meserole Funeral Home Inc
143 Lord Ave
Inwood, NY 11096
(516) 239-1398
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Meserole Funeral Home Inc
143 Lord Ave
Inwood, NY 11096
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Meserole Funeral Home Inc
143 Lord Ave
Inwood, NY 11096
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
St. Mary Star of the Sea
New Haven Ave
Far Rockaway, NY
Burial
Following Services
Greenfield Cemetery
Anna T. Pappas Notice
PAPPAS - Anna T. of Lawrence.Beloved wife of the late Arthur Pappas. Dearest mother of Kevin, Terry Pappas Mayo and the late Keith Pappas. Beloved grandmother to, Meghan Christopher (Serenna), Nicholas Mayo. Great-grandmother to Tristan. Leaving behind many nieces, nephews and friends. Long time resident of Rockaway. Visiting at the Meserole Five Towns Funeral Home, 143 Lord Ave, Inwood, Friday 2-4pm, 7-9pm. Funeral Mass St. Mary Star of the Sea, New Haven Ave, Far Rockaway Saturday 10:00am. Burial following at Greenfield Cemetery. meserolefivetownsfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 12, 2019
