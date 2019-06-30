|
VENTURA - Anna T., 84 of Lindenhurst passed away on June 25th. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Cherished mother of Angelo, Antoinette, Lisa, Laura & Patty. Loving nana of Michael, Laura, Julie, Nichole, Shanelle, Kayla, Annalise, Douglas & Liam. Anna was born in Catania, Sicily during the war. She lost both her parents and was raised in an orphanage. Mom always cooked with love for her family. She spoiled her grand-children with her big heart. Arrangements were handled under the care and direction of Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home, Lindenhurst, New York.
Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019