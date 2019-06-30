Home

Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home
305 N Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
(631) 226-2220
Anna T. Ventura

Anna T. Ventura Notice
VENTURA - Anna T., 84 of Lindenhurst passed away on June 25th. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Cherished mother of Angelo, Antoinette, Lisa, Laura & Patty. Loving nana of Michael, Laura, Julie, Nichole, Shanelle, Kayla, Annalise, Douglas & Liam. Anna was born in Catania, Sicily during the war. She lost both her parents and was raised in an orphanage. Mom always cooked with love for her family. She spoiled her grand-children with her big heart. Arrangements were handled under the care and direction of Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home, Lindenhurst, New York.
Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019
