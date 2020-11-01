1/
Anna Twyman
TWYMAN-Anna of North Babylon, NY died October 21, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn to the late Magnolia and George Whitfield and moved to Amityville where she attended local schools. After finishing high school, she attended Cortland State graduating in 1959. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. On August 13, 1960 she married John A. (Jack) Twyman. They moved to North Babylon where they raised their daughter Michelle. Anna was a woman of style who loved fashion, especially shopping for hats and shoes. In addition to her husband and daughter she will be remembered with affection by her many friends.Services to be held at Rose's Funeral Home-1705 5th Ave, Bayshore, NY on Wednesday, November 4th from 10:00am to noon. Interment to follow at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Farimingdale, Long Island.In lieu of flowers the family requests you consider a donation in Anna's name to Habitat for Humanity.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rose's Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Rose's Funeral Home Inc
1705 5Th Ave
Bay Shore, NY 11706
(631) 951-4063
