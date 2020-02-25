|
|
EHLERS - Annamae (nee Ell) of Holbrook NY on February 22, 2020 in her 75th year. Beloved wife for 56 years of Benjamin. Devoted daugher of the late Mary Ell. Loving mother of Maryann Almes (Brett) and James (Jane). Adored "Gram" to Kristen, Thomas, and Daniel. Friend to many, including pets Cobie and Blaze and all the animals that crossed her path. Visiting Wednesday 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Moloney Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Ave, Bohemia. Service Wednesday at 7pm at the funeral home.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020