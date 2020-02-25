Newsday Notices
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
(631) 589-1500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
View Map
Annamae Ehlers Notice
EHLERS - Annamae (nee Ell) of Holbrook NY on February 22, 2020 in her 75th year. Beloved wife for 56 years of Benjamin. Devoted daugher of the late Mary Ell. Loving mother of Maryann Almes (Brett) and James (Jane). Adored "Gram" to Kristen, Thomas, and Daniel. Friend to many, including pets Cobie and Blaze and all the animals that crossed her path. Visiting Wednesday 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Moloney Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Ave, Bohemia. Service Wednesday at 7pm at the funeral home.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
