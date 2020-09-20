Anne Brescia

BRESCIA - Anne (Crimi), 96, of Port Washington, NY, formerly of Brooklyn, NY passed away peacefully on September 15th. Beloved and dedicated wife of 70 years to the late Benjamin. Loving mother of Anthony (Jayne) and Nicholas (Joan). Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Nicolle, Lauren, Gregory and Kate. Adored great-grandmother of Sienna, Paul, Dean, Elizabeth and Brooks. Loving aunt to her nieces and nephews and a favorite to many of her cousins. Her family thanks all who have touched her life; you will always be in our hearts. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Avenue, Westbury. A farewell blessing on Wednesday morning at 9:30 am, followed by entombment, Resurrection Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. In honor of Anne's memory, donations can be made to Smile Train or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.