ANNE C. (O'Neill) MCGARRITY
1935 - 2020
McGARRITY Ann C. (nee O'Neill) of New Hyde Park, NY on August 18, 2020. Born in Manhattan on May 5, 1935. Beloved wife of the late Gerard. Loving mother of Jerry (Kathleen), Tim (Sharon), Mike, and the late Darren. Cherished grandma of seven grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. Dear sister of Patricia and Tim. Retired from Nassau County Department of Assessment. Friends may visit on Friday 3-7pm at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:15 am at Notre Dame R.C. Church, New Hyde Park, NY. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. www.nhpfh.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
NEW HYDE PARK F H
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
09:15 AM
Notre Dame R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
NEW HYDE PARK F H
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
