M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
Resources
Anne Coneys Notice
CONEYS - Anne, 61, of Cold Spring Harbor, on August 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Kevin Raftery Coneys for over 37 years. Loving mother of Lucie (Willet) Hossfeld and Kevin Michael Coneys. Cherished daughter of Robert and the late Anne Mitchell. Dear sister of Maura Kelly and Michael Mitchell. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Huntington on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Helping Hand Rescue Mission in Huntington Station. Funeral arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home, Huntington Station. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 3, 2019
