CUNNINGHAM - Anne, 63, of Rockledge, FL, formerly of East Farmingdale, NY on April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Patrick Jr. Loving mother of Thomas (Melissa), Patrick and Kelsey. Cherished grandmother of Matthew. Adored sister of Kathy and Dianne. Reunited in Heaven with her parents, Thomas and Grace, and sisters Carol and Alice. The family will receive visitors Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church.Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2019