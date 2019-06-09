Home

REYNOLDS - Anne D. on June 5, 2019 of Greenport, New York previously of Garden City. Beloved wife of the late John J. Devoted Mother of Maureen (Lawrence) Cornacchia, and Dianne Reynolds. Loving Grandmother of John and Ryan. Visiting for family and friends Monday, June 10 from 7-9pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc. A private entombment at Holy Rood Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Best Friends Animal Society at: bestfriends.org would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on June 9, 2019
