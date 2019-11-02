|
|
DENICOLA- Anne, a longtime resident of Huntington passed away on Thursday the 31st of October, 2019. Born Anne Marie Hughes on April 1, 1930 in Belrose, the daughter of John and Norma Hughes, beloved sister to John, Francis, and Colette Hughes Reilly. She met and married the love of her life, fellow Sewanhaka High School Graduate Carl Phillip DeNicola in 1951. Together they nurtured, loved, and supported daughters Collette (Dana Thompson) and Laura Pecorella (Frank), and sons Carl, Christopher (Lisa) and Anthony. A cherished sister, aunt, mother and friend to so many lives she touched, she is survived by her five children, and her grandchildren Russell and Joseph Advek, Nichole May, Paul and Joseph Pecorella, and Michael and Mia DeNicola. Visitation will be held at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station NY on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, and a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth's Church in Melville on Monday at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in West-bury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: Autism Speaks www.autismsp-eaks.org in Anne's name would be appreciated by the family. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 2, 2019