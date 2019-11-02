Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Avenue
Huntington Station, NY
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Avenue
Huntington Station, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
Melville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne DeNicola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne DeNicola


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne DeNicola Notice
DENICOLA- Anne, a longtime resident of Huntington passed away on Thursday the 31st of October, 2019. Born Anne Marie Hughes on April 1, 1930 in Belrose, the daughter of John and Norma Hughes, beloved sister to John, Francis, and Colette Hughes Reilly. She met and married the love of her life, fellow Sewanhaka High School Graduate Carl Phillip DeNicola in 1951. Together they nurtured, loved, and supported daughters Collette (Dana Thompson) and Laura Pecorella (Frank), and sons Carl, Christopher (Lisa) and Anthony. A cherished sister, aunt, mother and friend to so many lives she touched, she is survived by her five children, and her grandchildren Russell and Joseph Advek, Nichole May, Paul and Joseph Pecorella, and Michael and Mia DeNicola. Visitation will be held at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station NY on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, and a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth's Church in Melville on Monday at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in West-bury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: Autism Speaks www.autismsp-eaks.org in Anne's name would be appreciated by the family. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now