Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
(516) 593-2521
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:45 AM
Saint Raymond RC Church
East Rockaway, NY
View Map
Anne E. Carroll Notice
CARROLL - Anne E. of Lynbrook on January 11, 2020 at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Buddy". Loving mother of John J. (Lorraine), Mary A. Shanagan (Frank), Thomas J. (the late Patricia), Anne White (Timothy), Elizabeth McVeigh (Michael). Devoted grandmother of 15 and cherished great-grandmother of 13. Her family is receiving friends Tuesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45am at Saint Raymond RC Church, East Rockaway. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn. Donations appreciated in her memory to Carmelite Monastery 361 Highland Blvd., Brooklyn. NY 11207
Published in Newsday on Jan. 14, 2020
