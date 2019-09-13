Home

Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
(516) 431-2900
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
Island Park, NY
View Map
Anne E. Corso


1934 - 2019
Anne E. Corso Notice
CORSO - Anne E. of Island Park NY. on September 12, 2019 in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Corso. Loving mother of John (Cynthia) , Dianne (Jim), Nicholas (Teri), and Jeannette (Keith) . Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Sunday September 15, 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Long Beach Rd. Island Park , NY . Funeral Mass Monday September 16, 9:15 A.M. at Sacred Heart R.C. Church Island Park , NY. Interment Long Island National Cemetery. www.Jordanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 13, 2019
