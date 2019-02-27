Newsday Notices
SCHAUB - Anne E., on February 23, 2019, in her 102nd year, of East Meadow, (formerly longtime resident of Hicksville). Dear mother of Alan (and Janet) Schaub, and the late William Cotter. Loving Nana of Melissa (and Karen) Pfeil-Schaub, and Susanna (and Daniel) Scully. Caring Nana GG to Christopher and Jonathan Scully, and Zachary Pfeil-Schaub. The family will receive friends FRIDAY from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Roslyn Heights Funeral Home, 75 Mineola Avenue, Roslyn Heights, NY. Religious service Saturday 10 a.m. at funeral home. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019
