|
|
GORDON - Anne P. (nee: Gillespie) of Lynbrook, NY on September 5, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Mary (Alan) Murphy, Virginia (William) Murphy, Jack (Christina), Jane (Andrew) Julien, William (Barbara), and Robert (Deirdre) Gordon. Adored grandmother of 22 and great-grandmother of 26. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel 52 Clinton Avenue, Thursday 7-9 pm, Friday 2-4, 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 am. Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Lynbrook, NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Our Lady of Peace Parish Social Ministry, in her name would be appreciated. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019