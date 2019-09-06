Newsday Notices
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Avenue
Rockville Centre, NY
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Avenue
Rockville Centre, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:45 AM
Our Lady of Peace RC Church
Lynbrook, NY
View Map
Anne Gordon Notice
GORDON - Anne P. (nee: Gillespie) of Lynbrook, NY on September 5, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Mary (Alan) Murphy, Virginia (William) Murphy, Jack (Christina), Jane (Andrew) Julien, William (Barbara), and Robert (Deirdre) Gordon. Adored grandmother of 22 and great-grandmother of 26. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel 52 Clinton Avenue, Thursday 7-9 pm, Friday 2-4, 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 am. Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Lynbrook, NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Our Lady of Peace Parish Social Ministry, in her name would be appreciated. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
