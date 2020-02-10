Home

HEILIG - Anne (nee Horan) of East Norwich, NY on February 6. Beloved wife of the late Albert Heilig. Loving mother of Peggy (Randy) Whitton, Richard (Dianne), Barbara (Jeff) Newell and the late Bob (Donna). Cherished grandmother of 7 and Adored great-grandmother of 10. The family will receive friends at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday, 4 pm-7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. Chapel of St. Dominic R.C. Church, Oyster Bay. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . For further information go to www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 10, 2020
