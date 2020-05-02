|
|
LOUTTIT- AnneOn April 30, 2020, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, at the age of 88 years old, in Arden, North Carolina. Known for her sparkling good cheer, inner strength, and courageous outlook, she enjoyed a very long and fulfilling life surrounded by many people who loved her. Anne will be terribly missed by those who survive her: her husband, Robert I. Louttit; children, Parker Hapgood, Susan Hapgood, and Amanda Demersky; stepchildren, Eric Louttit, Laura Louttit, and Kimberly Louttit; grandchildren, Amy Louttit, Samuel Schwarz, Russell Hapgood, Harrison Hapgood, Jack Demersky, and Anna Demersky; and great-grandchild, Rohnan Hapgood.
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2020