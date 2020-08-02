1/
Anne M. Pastirchak
PASTIRCHAK - Anne of N. Massapequa on July 30th in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Cyril. Loving mother of John, Richard, Anne M., Jeanie, Judie and Eileen. Devoted grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 6. Fond sister of George, Frank and Helen. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Ave., Massapequa. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:45am at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Family will receive friends Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations would be app-reciated to Wounded Warrior Project.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
AUG
3
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
AUG
4
Mass of Christian Burial
09:45 AM
Maria Regina RC Church
Funeral services provided by
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
