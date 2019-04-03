|
POWELL - Anne M. of Little Neck, NY on March 31, 2019. Loving mother of Robert, Jeff and Rita Lobascio (Vincent). Dear sister of Rita Giuffre. Reposing Donohue Cecere FH 290 Post Ave. Westbury, NY on Thursday 4:00PM-8:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 9:45AM at St. Anastasia Church 45-14 245th St. Douglaston, NY. Interment to follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery Lodi, New Jersey. www.donohue-cecere.com. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to: Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation. www.liaf.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 3, 2019