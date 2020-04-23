|
MARIANO - Anne, age 90 formerly from Ocala, Florida passed on April 19, 2020. Loving mother of Paulette and Carmel & devoted grandmother of Pamela, Joseph, Christopher, Zachary, and Lauren. Beloved great-grandmother of Holly and Arianna. Her beautiful smile and funny sense of humor will truly be missed. Every person that knew her always said the same thing "such a sweet kind beautiful person". She was devoted in her faith and generously supported her parish in Florida by purchasing food and items needed each week. When she moved to New York with her daughters, her generosity continued for anyone who she thought was in need. Although she is small in stature, her beautiful smile could fill the room. We will always hold our dear memories of her close as she will live in our hearts forever. Mom you will truly be missed, may God Bless you and keep you safe with Dad.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020