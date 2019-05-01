Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Linden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Marie Linden

Notice Condolences Flowers

Anne Marie Linden Notice
LINDEN - Ann Marie "Amy" of Locust Valley, NY on April 28, 2019 at Age 85. Beloved wife of the Late Paul. Loving mother of Paul (Jean), Pete (Suzanne), Deborah Giovinazzo (Frank), Susan, and John (Sue). Dear sister of John Roos (Rose) and the Late Joan Trieschmann. Proud grandmother of 5. Visitation at the Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove, NY on Friday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Service Saturday 11 AM. Interment to follow at Locust Valley Cemetery. dodgethomas.com
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.