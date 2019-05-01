|
LINDEN - Ann Marie "Amy" of Locust Valley, NY on April 28, 2019 at Age 85. Beloved wife of the Late Paul. Loving mother of Paul (Jean), Pete (Suzanne), Deborah Giovinazzo (Frank), Susan, and John (Sue). Dear sister of John Roos (Rose) and the Late Joan Trieschmann. Proud grandmother of 5. Visitation at the Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove, NY on Friday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Service Saturday 11 AM. Interment to follow at Locust Valley Cemetery. dodgethomas.com
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2019