MURPHY - Anne Marie "Schatzie" On July 3, 2020. Lifelong resident of Hicksville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Loving mother of Carleen, Eileen (the late Reggie) Cuche, Michael, and Sharon. Cherished grandmother of Laurie (Pat), Vinny (Joanna), Caitlin, Shannon, Patrick, Sean (Taylor), and Megan. Great-grandmother of Mikey, and Charlotte. Lifelong friend of Ann McCormick. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc. 293 South Street Oyster Bay. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11:30 a.m. St. Ignatius Loyola Church Hicksville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Church Hicksville. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com