Anne Marie Schatzie Murphy
MURPHY - Anne Marie "Schatzie" On July 3, 2020. Lifelong resident of Hicksville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Loving mother of Carleen, Eileen (the late Reggie) Cuche, Michael, and Sharon. Cherished grandmother of Laurie (Pat), Vinny (Joanna), Caitlin, Shannon, Patrick, Sean (Taylor), and Megan. Great-grandmother of Mikey, and Charlotte. Lifelong friend of Ann McCormick. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc. 293 South Street Oyster Bay. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11:30 a.m. St. Ignatius Loyola Church Hicksville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Church Hicksville. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
