SCHIAVONE - Anne Marie, a resident of Hicksville, NY, was born on September 16, 1939. She passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Aida and Domenick Schiavone and sister of the late USAF First Lt. Ralph Schiavone. She is survived by her brother Philip Schiavone (Kathleen), her nephew John Schiavone (Jennifer), her niece Jennifer Schiavone (John Renaud), her great-nieces Isabella and Nicolette Schiavone. Anne Marie received her BA from New York Institute of Technology and was employed for over 40 years at LILCO in Hicksville. She retired her position of General Services Supervisor, Electric Design & Construction in the year 2000. Her interment will be at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury, NY alongside her parents and brother. A memorial service at Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church in Hicksville, where she was a devoted parishioner, will be held at a later date.Arrangements entrusted by the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Ave.Hicksville, NY 11801
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020