Anne Mirabella

Anne Mirabella Notice
MIRABELLA - Anne Marie of East Northport, NY on February 21, 2019 at 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Cherished mother of Bill (Carol), Karl and the late Paul Jr. Treasured grandmother of Michelle and Phillip. Dear sister of Theresa and Tom. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9:15am at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in East Northport. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers donations to ADRC Alzheimer's Disease Resource Center, 45 Park Avenue Bay Shore, New York 11706. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2019
