|
|
BAHNKEN - Anne Miriam, 89, of N. Bellmore, on March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerard. Cherished mom of Monica (Mark), Karen (Fredi), John, James (Eileen), Patricia (Paul) and the late Gerard and the late Mary Anne. Devoted grandmother of 22 grand- children and 15 great grand- children. Longtime parishioner of St. Barnabas Church for over 60 years. The golf courses on Long Island will miss Anne dearly. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5 from 2-4 and 7-9:30pm and Friday, March 6 from 2-4 and 7-9:30pm at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc., 302 So. Bedford Ave., Bell-more, NY. A Mass of Christian burial to Celebrate her life will be held 8:45am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, 2320 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY. Burial will be in Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. csbartholomewandson.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2020