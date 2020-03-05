Home

POWERED BY

Services
C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
(516) 785-0225
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Bahnken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Miriam Bahnken

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Miriam Bahnken Notice
BAHNKEN - Anne Miriam, 89, of N. Bellmore, on March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerard. Cherished mom of Monica (Mark), Karen (Fredi), John, James (Eileen), Patricia (Paul) and the late Gerard and the late Mary Anne. Devoted grandmother of 22 grand- children and 15 great grand- children. Longtime parishioner of St. Barnabas Church for over 60 years. The golf courses on Long Island will miss Anne dearly. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5 from 2-4 and 7-9:30pm and Friday, March 6 from 2-4 and 7-9:30pm at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc., 302 So. Bedford Ave., Bell-more, NY. A Mass of Christian burial to Celebrate her life will be held 8:45am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, 2320 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY. Burial will be in Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. csbartholomewandson.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -