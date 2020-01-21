|
Nienstedt - Anne Carolyn (nee Mackin), 100, of Glen Head, NY passed away on Jan. 18, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Jersey City, she also lived in Brooklyn, Bellerose, Wading River and Floral Park, before moving to Glen Head 40 years ago. She was an involved parishioner in Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church and, later, in that of St. Boniface Martyr. She served as treasurer at the John F. Prince Post of the Women's Auxiliary for the Veterans of Foreign Wars and was an active member of OLL's Rosary Altar Society. Happily married for 66 years, she was pre-deceased by her husband Edward R. Nienstedt and her son Steven. She is survived by her daughter Carol Stafford; her sons Edward and Bruce (Maria); her daughters-in-law Lorraine and Liz; her son-in-law Timothy Stafford; her other daughter Carol Whalen; 16 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered as a woman of faith, strength and conviction. Visiting Thur. 3-8 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Fri. at St. Boniface Martyr Church, Sea Cliff, NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Published in Newsday on Jan. 21, 2020