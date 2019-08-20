|
O'BRIEN - Anne P. (nee McCarthy) of Rockville Centre, NY on August 19, 2019. Loving and devoted mother of John, Christine Calarco and the late Patricia. Adored grandmother of Ryan, Charlie, Jack and Eve. Dear sister of Mary Lang, Margaret Glover, Edward, Rita Hayden, John, Ellen Crozier, Joseph and the late Raymond. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10AM St. Agnes Cathedral. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 20, 2019