SAMMIS - Anne Regina. In the sure and certain hope of the resurrection, Anne Regina Sammis passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020, beginning and ending her life in Huntington, NY. She met and married her life's love, Gordon Sammis, also of Huntington, who predeceased her in 1994. They were married for 42 years and raised 4 children. Family and a deep Catholic faith were at the center of her life. The years overflowed with memories of a large extended family and a long list of friends. Retirement years took Anne and Gordon to Olde Point, NC where they made many new friends and enjoyed trips to the beach with their children and grand- children. Some years after Gordon's death, Anne moved to Ohio to be near family. Anne returned to Huntington earlier this year. In addition to her faith and her family, Anne's other passions included her love of the water, the travel she would plan with "Gordie" and the achievement of becoming a Life Master in bridge. Anne also cherished an experience early in life when she was the society writer for the Long Islander. Ever a stickler for spelling and grammar, she would complete the New York Times crossword puzzle in the morning, in ink, before she turned her attention to her spiritual devotion. She later wrote in a personal journal that she did the crossword first so she then could give her full attention to the Lord. Left to cherish her memory are her children Gail (Jack) Milligan, Peter (Susan) Sammis, Sarah (Mark) Goldsberry, and daughter-in-law Bonnie Sammis. She was predeceased by her oldest son Todd in 1988. The grandchildren she adored are Jesse (Tara) Sammis, Ryan (Kate) Sammis, Sarah (Jeff) Ventimiglia, Matthew (Bryce) Milligan, Shawna Sammis (Michael Sanders), Elizabeth (Zach) Valente, Jake Goldsberry, Cailey (James) DeNapoli, Benjamin (Josh) Goldsberry, Peter (Michelle) Milligan, Margaret Goldsberry and twins Todd Sammis and Ali Sammis, and her beloved great grandchildren Jake Ventimiglia, Jake Sammis, Casey Sammis, Cole DeNapoli, Finn Valente, Connor Ventimiglia, Jack Milligan, Caden DeNapoli, Charlie Milligan, Briggs Milligan, Cody DeNapoli and twins Reagan Sanders and Jack Sanders. Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home. maconnellfuneralhome.com A funeral Mass will be held at a later date when it is possible to gather and celebrate her memory. For now, please enjoy and share your memories at https://www.forevermissed.com/anne-sammis/stories.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020