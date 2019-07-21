|
Ressa - Anne C.of Port Washington NY, on July 18, 2019. Beloved mother of Elise (Mike Dolan) and Kathryn. Loving daughter of Anne and the late Ralph Capobianco. Cherished cousin and friend to Nancy. Visitation Monday 3-5pm and 7-9pm at Roslyn Heights Funeral Home, 75 Mineola Ave., Roslyn Heights, NY. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:30am at St. Peter of Alcantara R.C. Church Port Washington, NY. Entombment Nassau Knolls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to The Manhasset Woman's Coalition Against Breast Cancer. RoslynHeightsFH.com
Published in Newsday on July 21, 2019