Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
(631) 981-7500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Patchogue , NY
Anne Riccio

Anne Riccio Notice
RICCIO - Anne M., of Holtsville, NY passed away on February 29, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of Nicholas Riccio. Loving mother of Corina Tesoriero and Michael Riccio. Mother-in-law to Joseph Tesoriero and Amanda Riccio. Dear grandmother (Gigi) to Keith, Jake, Kyle, Anthony, and Kevin. Daughter of the late Vito and Celeste Sangirardi. Survived by her siblings Lawrence, Margaret, and Ernest. Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, 825 Main Street, Holbrook, NY 11741. Visitation Tuesday and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Thursday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Patchogue 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at St. Charles-ResurrectionCemetery, Farmingdale, NY. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
 Back to today's Notices
