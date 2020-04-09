Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Timke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne T. Timke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne T. Timke Notice
TIMKE - Anne T. Age 90 of Nesconset, NY passed on April 8, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late August. Loving Mother of the late Terri (Ray) (the late John) Holmstrom-Pifko, Laurie (the late Brett) (Kelly) Patton-Lyons, August C. Timke III & Elizabeth (Kevin) Law. Adored Grandma of 16.Cherished Great-Grandma of 7.Dear Sister of the late Donald (Daisy) Abruzzo. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Long Island Cares, Inc. - The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank 10 Davids Drive, Hauppauge, NY 11788 or online at: www.licares.org. Arrangements entrusted to Branch Funeral Home. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -