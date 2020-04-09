|
TIMKE - Anne T. Age 90 of Nesconset, NY passed on April 8, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late August. Loving Mother of the late Terri (Ray) (the late John) Holmstrom-Pifko, Laurie (the late Brett) (Kelly) Patton-Lyons, August C. Timke III & Elizabeth (Kevin) Law. Adored Grandma of 16.Cherished Great-Grandma of 7.Dear Sister of the late Donald (Daisy) Abruzzo. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Long Island Cares, Inc. - The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank 10 Davids Drive, Hauppauge, NY 11788 or online at: www.licares.org. Arrangements entrusted to Branch Funeral Home. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020