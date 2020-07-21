Anne Wulforst

WULFORST - Anne "Laurie" age 76, passed away peacefully in her home in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020. By her side was her high school sweetheart and husband of 57 years, Howard Edward "Bud" Wulforst. Laurie was the second of seven children born to the late Edward Blayney McEneaney and the late Mary Joan (Mallon) McEneaney. She was the sister of the late Eamon James McEneaney. Laurie was raised in Elmont, NY. She was a graduate of Sewanhaka High School in 1961. Laurie is survived by her husband Bud, children, Howard (Jeanne) Wulforst of Las Vegas, NV, Evelyn (Bob) Diorio of Reading, MA, Leif Wulforst of Denver, CO and Scott (Cheri) Wulforst of Reno, NV as well as her siblings, Susan (Ray) Lum, Blayney (Janet) McEneaney, Patrick (Janice) McEneaney, Kevin (Debra) McEneaney, Maureen (Mark) Eckman, Bonnie (Bob) McEneaney McNamara and PennyLee (Tom) McEnaney. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren.







