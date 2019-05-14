|
GAGLIARDI - Annette J., a longtime resident of Farmingdale, on May 13, 2019 passed away peacefully at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late Martin Sr. Devoted mother to Martin (Gina) and Donna and loving grandmother to Frank, Anthony and Vincent. Family will receive friends Wednesday, May 15 at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massa-pequa from 2-4:30 pm and 7-9:30 pm. Funeral Mass 9:45 am at St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church in Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital In memory of Annette.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2019