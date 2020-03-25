Home

Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
(516) 746-6222
Annette Marks

Annette Marks Notice
MARKS - Annette Elizabeth a fifty year resident of Mineola, NY passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Richard D. (Dick) Marks. Loving mother of Annette (Donald) Lasurdo, John (Maria) Marks, and Kathleen (the late Dean) Sanders. Cherished grandmother of William, Nicholas & John Sanders and fond Aunt of many nieces & nephews. Long time member of Catholic Daughters of America Court Immaculata 444, Rosary Altar Society and Corpus Christi Church. Services are private.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 25, 2020
