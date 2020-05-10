Home

POWERED BY

Services
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Mormino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Mormino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette Mormino Notice
MORMINO - Annette (nee Carricato) beloved wife of 63 years to Leonard, adored mother of Donald (Lisa), Michael (Diane) and Steven. Loving grandmother to Danny, Cassie (Glenn), Lenny (Danielle), Peter, Jackie, Jen (Sal) and Katie. Dearest great-grandmother to Jake, Luca, Eliana, Dominic and Emily. A retired Nurse (St. Francis Hospital) who was cherished by all and will be deeply missed by family and friends. Burial is private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. To offer condolences, please visit williamlawfh.com.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William E Law Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -