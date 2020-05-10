|
MORMINO - Annette (nee Carricato) beloved wife of 63 years to Leonard, adored mother of Donald (Lisa), Michael (Diane) and Steven. Loving grandmother to Danny, Cassie (Glenn), Lenny (Danielle), Peter, Jackie, Jen (Sal) and Katie. Dearest great-grandmother to Jake, Luca, Eliana, Dominic and Emily. A retired Nurse (St. Francis Hospital) who was cherished by all and will be deeply missed by family and friends. Burial is private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. To offer condolences, please visit williamlawfh.com.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020