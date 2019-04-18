|
LANE - Annie , 86, of Grand Island, Fl. passed away on Sunday April 14, 2019 in Taveres, Fl. Born in county Sligo, Ireland. She raised her family in North Babylon, NY before moving to Grand Island in 1993. She was a member of St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church, Eustis, Fl. She is survived by her daughter: Ann Marie Simmons (Michael), Clayton, NY; 3 sons: Thomas J. Lane Jr., West Islip, NY, Sean Lane (Mary) & Michael Lane (Linda) both of Lindenhurst, NY; sister Mary Christy, Queens, NY, 3 brothers, Patrick Scanlon (Veronica), Peekskill, NY, Thomas Scanlon (Margaret), Anthony Scanlon of county Sligo, Ireland. 8 grandchildren and 5 great children. Burial beside her husband Thomas will be at Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, NY on Monday April 22 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church 218 Oclawaha Ave. Eustis Fl. 32726.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2019