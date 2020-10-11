McGRATH - Annie T., age 95, of Minnetonka, MN passed away Oct. 7, 2020. Born Annie Stanton in 1925 near Westport (Co. Mayo), she was raised a blacksmith's daughter in rural Ireland. The youngest of 9 children, Annie came over on the boat to New York City in 1949. There, she met her husband of 61 years, James, himself the son of Irish immigrants, and together they raised 4 boys, first in the Bronx, NY and later in Far Rockaway, NY. In the finest tradition of Irish storytelling, Annie regaled her family with vivid and often hilarious tales of her girlhood in County Mayo and of starting a new life in America, including the time she walked into a Bronx hospital expecting to deliver her third child, and instead walked out with twins in her arms. We were blessed to have her as our mom, and she - and her treasure trove of unforgettable stories - will be cherished forever by her family. Preceded in death by her husband James, her parents, and 8 siblings. Survived by sons Kevin (Theresa), Dennis (Stephanie), James (Joan) and Patrick (Maria Paulina); grandchildren Kerry Kliman, Cailin Long, and Maura, Aidan, Owen and Miles McGrath; and great-grand-children Rowan, Emery and Hadley. A family memorial service will be held via Zoom. Those who wish to do so may make memorial donations in Annie's memory to Catholic Charities via their website at catholiccharitiesny.org/