DWYER - Annmarie D., age 59, of Oceanside on March 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter. Loving mother of Peter (Melanie), Victoria Quarella (Anthony) and Laura Dwyer. Sister of Gina (Pat) DeRise and sister-in-law of Paul (Angela), Matthew (Kathleen) and Michael. Also survived by her father, Victor DeGuida, as well as numerous relatives and friends. Reposing Towers Funeral Home, Inc. 2681 Long Beach Rd., Oceanside, Tuesday 4-8pm. Funeral Mass St. Anthony's RC Church, Oceanside, Wednesday 10:45am. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2019