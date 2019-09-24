Home

Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home
14 Grand Street
Oneonta, NY 13820
(607) 432-6821
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
39 Walnut Street
Oneonta, NY
Anthony Agostinello


1926 - 2019
Anthony Agostinello Notice
AGOSTINELLO - Anthony Salvatore Agostinello, 92, of East Meredith, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs. He was born on October 26, 1926 in Oyster Bay, the son of Louis and Rose (Tranfaglia) Agostinello. A veteran of the US Navy, Tony served in the South Pacific during WWII. He enjoyed spending time with family, being outdoors, hunting, and watching baseball, especially the Yankees. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, and the Oyster Bay Fire Company #1. His children, Louis and Patty Agostinello, David and Diane Agostinello, Danny Agostinello, Harvey and Marjorie Agostinello, Joey Agostinello, Madeline and Terry Kelly, Marilyn Agostinello, Marisol Bedell, and George Agostinello; 21 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren survive him. His wife, Angelina Agostinello, predeceased him. Friends are invited to greet the family on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand Street, Oneonta, from 4 to 7 pm. A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 39 Walnut Street, Oneonta, at 10:30 am, with Rev. Bernard Ampong officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Stamford. Memorial contributions are asked to be made to the Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.grummonsfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by the Lester R Grummons Funeral Home of Oneonta.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 24, 2019
