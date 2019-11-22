|
Bianco - Anthony of Central Islip, LI, on November 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Leah Bianco. Loving father of Toni Marie Gabriele (Perry), Leah Bertman (Kris), Mario Bianco (Barbara) and Mary Miller (Robert). Cherished grandfather of Steven, Anthony, Brianna, Jamie, Mario, Perry, Mariessa, Christopher, Christina, Jacqueline and Alyssa. Adored great grandfather of Camden, Antonio, Roman, Gianna and one on the way. Dear brother of Helen Cannetti (Donald) and Sergio Bianco (Jeanne). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Proud Union Delegate of Local #759 & Local #66. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Monday 9:45 AM, at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI. Cremation Private. Visiting Saturday 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Sunday 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Nov. 22, 2019