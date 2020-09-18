Anthony Bifano

BIFANO - Anthony, 77, passed peacefully in his home on September 14th, 2020 in Fort Salonga, New York. Tony will be remembered for his huge hugs, 45 years of marriage, and nearly 60 years dedicated to his trade and customers whom he considered family. Those of us who have been blessed to share a moment with him know his enthusi- asm for life was infectious and he was truly resilient. To know "Pop Pop Tony" is to know his love of happy things: Lionel trains, family traditions, Christmas time, and a grandchild on his knee. Tony will be missed dearly by his wife, Susan; and 3 children, Stacey (Daniel) Kaufmann, Michael (Kelly) Bifano, and Autumn (Frank) Callahan; as wll as 8 grand-chidren; Adyryanna, Vienna, Anderson, Hagen, Dylan, Marjorie, Lucas, and Suzie. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Anthony's name or turn up some holiday or Doo-Wop tunes and sing along in his remembrance.