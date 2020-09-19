Anthony Bifano

1/1
BIFANO - Anthony, 77, passed peacefully in his home on September 14th, 2020 in Fort Salonga, New York. Tony was raised in Ozone Park and is remembered for his faithful romanticism, 45 years of marriage, and nearly 60 years dedicated to his trade and loyal customers whom he considered family. Those of us who were blessed to share a moment with him know of his enthusiasm for life and his resiliency. To know "Pop Pop Tony" is to know his love of happy things: Lionel trains, family traditions, Christmas time, the Righteous Brothers, and a grandchild on his knee. Tony will be missed dearly by his wife, Susan; and three children, Stacey (Daniel) Kaufmann, Michael (Kelly) Bifano, and Autumn (Frank) Callahan; as well as eight grandchildren; Adryanna, Vienna, Anderson, Hagen, Dylan, Marjorie, Lucas, And Suzie. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Anthony's name or turn up some holiday or Doo-Wop tunes and sing along in his remembrance.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 19, 2020.
