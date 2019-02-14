Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Roslyn, NY
Anthony C. Ferro

Anthony C. Ferro Notice
FERRO - Anthony C. of Glen Head, NY on February 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna Reninger Ferro. Loving father of Gregory J. (Dayna) Ferro, Kathleen C. (Nicky) Williams, Andrew F. (Dena) Reninger and Lisa R. (James) Hermes. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Rebecca, Alyssa, Melissa, Jonathan, Taylor, Elizabeth and Jackson. Visiting Friday 2-4 and 7-9 pm, Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 am, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Roslyn, NY. Interment Holy Rood, Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2019
