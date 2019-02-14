|
FERRO - Anthony C. of Glen Head, NY on February 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna Reninger Ferro. Loving father of Gregory J. (Dayna) Ferro, Kathleen C. (Nicky) Williams, Andrew F. (Dena) Reninger and Lisa R. (James) Hermes. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Rebecca, Alyssa, Melissa, Jonathan, Taylor, Elizabeth and Jackson. Visiting Friday 2-4 and 7-9 pm, Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 am, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Roslyn, NY. Interment Holy Rood, Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2019