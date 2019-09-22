Home

Anthony C. Perre Notice
Perre - Anthony C.,89 yrs., of North Ft. Myers, FL for the past 30 years, formerly of Long Island, NY passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 peacefully at his home. He was born February 20, 1930 in Bronx, NY to Salvatore and Adeline Perre, now deceased. Anthony was a United States Navy Veteran. Anthony was preceded in death by his son, William Perre in 2016. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Celeste Perre of North Ft. Myers, FL; two daughters, Patricia Bradley (John) of West Islip, NY and Tina Wilde (Mike) of Bayport, NY; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Perre of Poughkeepsie, NY; seven grandchildren, John, Christopher, Jesse, Anthony, Sierra, Taylor and Skyler; three great-grandchildren, Jack, Nora and Peter; as well as many extended family members and friends. Reposing at The Fred-rick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Wednesday 10:00 AM, at Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church, West Babylon, LI. Cremation private. Visiting Tuesday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Sept. 22, 2019
